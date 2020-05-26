OnePlus 8 runs Fortnite at 90 FPS

OnePlus

Your OnePlus 8 can run Fortnite more smoothly than any console version of the battle royale shooter. The Chinese company partnered with developer Epic Games to get the game running at 90 frames per second (FPS), using the phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and display panel's 90Hz refresh rate.

It requires a visual sacrifice though -- the graphics settings will default to "'Low" when you select 90FPS, as noted by CNET sister site GameSpot.

Most Android and Apple phones run the shooter at 60FPS, as do the PS4 and Xbox One. Nintendo's less powerful Switch has a 30FPS max, while the iPad Pro offers up to 120FPS. PC performances vary depending on your setup.

"The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high frame rate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match," OnePlus found and CEO Pete Lau said in a release.