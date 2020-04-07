OnePlus 8 Pro will have speedy 30W wireless charging

Érika García / CNET

OnePlus on Tuesday confirmed that it's upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will support speedy wireless charging. Ahead of the launch of its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro next week, the company introduced a new wireless charger dubbed the Warp Charge 30 Wireless. OnePlus says it has a peak output of 30 watts and can power a phone battery by 50% in just half an hour.

OnePlus confirmed to CNET only the "ultra-premium" option of the 8 series will support Warp Charge 30 Wireless. The Verge earlier reported the OnePlus 8 Pro would have wireless charging.

OnePlus also said its wireless charging technology is compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W and at 10W for phones that support the faster EPP standard. This means you'll be able to use the OnePlus 8 Pro with many third-party wireless chargers, but if you want faster battery fill ups, you'll have to use the Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

As follow-ups to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the phones are confirmed to have 5G connectivity and 120Hz displays, a step up from 2019's 90Hz screens. Because of these features, the phones are likely to be pricier.

For more information, check back with CNET on April 14 as we will be covering the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch.