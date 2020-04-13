CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Video appears to show off display ahead of launch

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are set to be revealed during an online event Tuesday.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, seen here, was released in 2019. 

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus' new 5G-enabled flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, are set to be announced during an online event on Tuesday. But we may be getting an early look at the 8 Pro. YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, on Monday shared a video showing off the display on what appears to be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

For more information, check back with CNET on April 14 as we will be covering the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch.

