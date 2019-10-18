OnePlus 8 Pro leak shows a hole-punch screen and cutout camera

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Its been only a few weeks since the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro were announced but OnePlus' next phone is already starting to appear.

Rumored to be called the OnePlus 8, a new leak from noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) and the website 91Mobiles seems to outline some of what we can expect in the next phone. For starters, while a screen dominates the front of the phone according to the renders OnePlus may be looking to ditch the pop-up selfie camera found on this year's 7 Pro and 7T Pro and go with a corner cutout similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10 line.

And here comes your very first and early look at the #OnePlus8Pro! 360* video + gorgeous 5K rendres + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over at @91mobiles -> https://t.co/6Z8XKEPcMv pic.twitter.com/NVAmUCgXh9 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2019

The curved screen is also said to 6.65-inches, which is slightly smaller than the 6.67-inch display found on the 7 Pro. The phone, like all of OnePlus' recent devices, is expected to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

Around the rear are three cameras as well as what the site says is a new time-of-flight sensor that could help with augmented reality and in taking better portrait photos. It is unclear, however, what resolutions any of the cameras will be shooting at.

A different recent leak on the OnePlus 8 from Hemmerstoffer claimed the next OnePlus line will also finally embrace wireless charging, with the non-Pro 8 bearing a similar design to its Pro sibling, but without the time-of-flight sensor.

OnePlus declined to comment.