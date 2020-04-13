OnePlus 8 launch event livestream: When and how to watch the unveiling

OnePlus/Érika García/CNET

Chinese phone-maker OnePlus is set to announce its flagship phones for 2020, called the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, in an online event on Tuesday. The devices would be the follow-ups to last year's One Plus 7 phones. It comes after fellow Chinese phone-makers such as Huawei and Xiaomi have pressed forward with recent launches despite supply chain disruptions in the consumer electronics sector caused by the coronavirus.

When and where is the OnePlus Launch event?

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Time:

8 a.m. PT

11 a.m. ET

4 p.m. UK

How can I watch the event live?

OnePlus will host a livestream of the event on its YouTube channel. But you can also watch the event on CNET in the video player embedded below. Look out for in-depth reviews of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro coming soon.

What do we know about the OnePlus 8 series so far?

The rumor mill has been bubbling with speculation, leaks and teasers from the company itself over what we can expect from OnePlus' upcoming flagships. The most notable new features expected are 5G, faster refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and support for speedy 30-watt wireless charging. Other rumors include a hole-punch screen for the front-facing camera, a Snapdragon 865 processor and a new teal color. There's also been talk of a third, more budget-friendly variant called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

In general, however, we expect the phones from the OnePlus 8 family to be more expensive compared to phones from past years. Although OnePlus has earned a reputation of selling premium Android phones at hundreds of dollars less than its more established competitors like Google and Samsung, it's been challenging for OnePlus to keep prices low.