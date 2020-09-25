OnePlus 8 gets $100 price drop as OnePlus 8T looms

Angela Lang/CNET

OnePlus is dropping the price on most of its OnePlus 8 phones Friday, though those interested may want to wait.

On Amazon and the company's website, the 128GB OnePlus 8 is (down from $699) while the 256GB version (down from $799). T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G is similarly , though Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW (which adds support for the carrier's millimeter-wave 5G network) remains at $800.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has similarly seen a price drops in recent weeks, with the 128GB version currently on OnePlus' site and the 256GB model (both phones getting a $100 discount).

Although the price drops seem like a good deal, those considering upgrading to the OnePlus 8 will likely be better off waiting a few more weeks. Earlier this week OnePlus announced that its next phone, the OnePlus 8T, will be announced on Oct. 14. Not much is known about the 8T just yet, though the company has already confirmed that the new phone will have an upgraded display with a 120Hz refresh rate.