OnePlus 8 gets $100 price drop as OnePlus 8T looms

Even with the price drop, you still may want to wait a few weeks.

The OnePlus 8 is on sale, but that doesn't make it a good buy right now. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

OnePlus is dropping the price on most of its OnePlus 8 phones Friday, though those interested may want to wait. 

On Amazon and the company's website, the 128GB OnePlus 8 is now $599 (down from $699) while the 256GB version is $699 (down from $799). T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G is similarly down to $600, though Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW (which adds support for the carrier's millimeter-wave 5G network) remains at $800. 

The OnePlus 8 Pro has similarly seen a price drops in recent weeks, with the 128GB version currently going for $799 on OnePlus' site and the 256GB model dropping to $899(both phones getting a $100 discount). 

Although the price drops seem like a good deal, those considering upgrading to the OnePlus 8 will likely be better off waiting a few more weeks. Earlier this week OnePlus announced that its next phone, the OnePlus 8T, will be announced on Oct. 14. Not much is known about the 8T just yet, though the company has already confirmed that the new phone will have an upgraded display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

