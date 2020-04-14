OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch: Everything you need to know

OnePlus

After months of rumors and leaks, Chinese phone-maker OnePlus has announced its flagship phones for 2020, called the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in an online event on Tuesday. The devices are the follow-ups to last year's OnePlus 7 phones and comes after fellow Chinese phone-makers such as Huawei and Xiaomi have pressed forward with recent launches despite supply chain disruptions in the consumer electronics sector caused by the coronavirus.

As leaks have suggested, the 8 Pro drops last year's pop-up front camera for a punch-hole shooter in the 6.78-inch screen's corner. Available in blue, black or green the phone is IP68 rated for water resistance and can do fast wireless charging on the company's Warp Charge 30 Wireless wireless charger, two long-awaited firsts for OnePlus. Reverse wireless charging is also present on the phone to charge up other devices like headphones.

As the company previously announced, the 8 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate for its display, with the company claiming the screen can display over 1 billion colors. There are four cameras on the rear of the phone: a 48-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 3x telephoto as well as a color filter sensor for lighting effects and filters.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Taking design cues from the 8 Pro, the 8 has a similar punch-hole camera but a smaller, more compact 6.55-inch display. Three rear cameras are present on the 8: a 48-megapixel main lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide as well as a macro camera. The company's wired Warp Charge 30T is present, but there is no wireless charging or IP-rated water resistance.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers both phones. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are also 5G capable, with Verizon carrying the OnePlus 8 in the US, the first time OnePlus has had its phone carried on the nation's largest network. T-Mobile will also carry the regular OnePlus 8 and it will work on its 5G network, but the carrier will not be selling the 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 starts at $699 for a model 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the OnePlus 8 Pro starting at $899 for a phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Sales in the US and Canada begin on April 29 on OnePlus.com. Pre-orders in Europe are available now, with the phone going on sale on April 21.