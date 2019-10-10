OnePlus 7T Pro: No US release, but an improved camera and faster battery charge

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You might be thinking, "didn't OnePlus just launch a new phone?" And you'd be absolutely right. The company unveiled the OnePlus 7T ( ) only last month, a phone that sits below the existing 7 Pro ( ), released in May this year, offering toned-down specs at a more affordable price. And now we have another new one: the OnePlus 7T Pro. It keeps the lower-end model's "T" moniker, but this Pro phone is actually OnePlus' new flagship.

Confusing? You bet.

Naming conventions aside, this phone is best seen as the older 7 Pro on steroids. It looks identical (beyond a slightly lighter blue finish on the back), has the same vertical triple-camera setup on the back, the same size 6.67-inch screen with 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution, the same in-screen fingerprint scanner and the same nifty pop-up selfie camera.

The updates are subtle. It runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor (rather than the standard 855) which promises extra power, the battery charges even faster and the display runs with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. There are various camera tweaks too, promising better stabilization and better low-light shots.

There's a new dedicated macro mode, which lets you focus when holding the camera closer on your subject. OnePlus's camera performance typically doesn't impress when compared against other flagship phones, so whether these changes make a significant improvement remains to be seen when we do our full testing.

Evidently then this isn't a significant upgrade from the existing OnePlus 7 Pro. Certainly, if you have the 7 Pro, there's no need to shell out on the new one.

It's due to go on sale later this month in the UK, wider Europe, India and China. OnePlus hasn't said exactly how much the phone will cost yet, but given its similarities to the 7 Pro, it's safe to assume it'll be available for somewhere around the £700 mark. A OnePlus spokesperson confirmed that the company has no plans to launch their phone in the US and there's no word on an Australian release, but for reference, that estimated £700 price converts to about $855 or AU$1,265.

OnePlus has also partnered again with British supercar brand McLaren on an even more juiced-up version of the 7T Pro. As well as featuring attractive Damascus steel-effect patterning on the back, it has a McLaren orange stripe, orange detailing on the power button and camera unit as well as 12GB of RAM. There's no word on pricing for this model yet.

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

6.67-inch display

3,120x1,440-pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Triple-camera array (super-wide, normal and telephoto lenses)

16-megapixel pop-up front camera

Android 10

4,085-mAh battery

