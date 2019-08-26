OnePlus 7T leak hints at three rear cameras

OnLeaks/Pricebaba

The OnePlus 7 Pro -- aka the best Android value of 2019 -- earned praise for its impressive full-screen display, speed and camera performance. With three cameras set to become the new trend in smartphones (see the recent Galaxy Note 10 and the rumored iPhone 11), OnePlus appears set to join the fray with its new 7T.

And thanks to a new leak from online tipster @OnLeaks and Indian website Pricebaba details are beginning to come out on what we can expect from OnePlus' fall device.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.4 or 6.5-inch display with a camera notch at the top, keep the same buttons and slider as the 7 and potentially be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.

On the rear is where it seems we'll see the biggest change, with the 7T now having a giant circular camera area that will house three sensors. The OnePlus 7 featured a 48-megapixel main lens to go along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, but it is unclear if those two shooters will remain or if they will be changed. It is also unknown if OnePlus will be adding an ultra-wide camera or a telephoto lens in the third camera slot.

Also unknown is if there will be a OnePlus 7T Pro that has a full-screen display to succeed the 7 Pro. In recent years the company has introduced a spring and fall version of its phones, with the fall variants usually arriving in late October or early November.

A OnePlus spokesperson said the company doesn't "comment on rumors and speculation."