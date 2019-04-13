OnePlus 7: Rumors, price, release date, specs and everything else

Though it's expected some time in the spring, rumors for the OnePlus 7 phone have already begun circulating. As the purported upcoming flagship of Chinese phone-maker OnePlus, the device will serve as the successor to the OnePlus 6T and is predicted to be the first of two marquee phones anticipated to launch this year from OnePlus. Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price. But its strategy (and success) of serving up similar features that iPhones and Galaxy S devices offer while keeping prices low is getting harder every year. Compared to other brands, OnePlus has one of the highest increases in cost from model to model.

As such, it'll be interesting to see what its next marquee handset has in store and how much it will cost. OnePlus usually launches its first phone in the spring, followed up by an incrementally updated phone known as the "T version" in the fall. It will also release a 5G phone, separate from its flagship line, sometime in May.

Until the OnePlus 7 officially launches, though, read on to see what has been confirmed and what rumors have been speculated so far. We'll update this piece as more rumors arise.

Originally published March 8, 2019.

Update, April 11: Added news of apparent leaked images of OnePlus 7 Pro.

Confirmed: It won't have wireless charging

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed during an interview at MWC 2019 that the next OnePlus will not have wireless charging. Citing OnePlus' signature Dash Charging technology, Lau said wireless charging would not be as fast.

"OnePlus charging is one of the best," Lau said through an interpreter. "Wireless charging is far inferior."

That doesn't mean the company isn't working on it. One of the biggest challenges around the technology, however, is overheating. In the meantime, Lau said he doesn't have an exact date for when you can expect a OnePlus phone with wireless charging.

Angela Lang/CNET

Possible $569 price tag, triple-rear camera



Serial leaker and Twitter user OnLeaks posted supposed key specs of the OnePlus 7 as well as a $569 price. Specs include a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie.

The camera specs were also listed, including a triple-rear setup, a popular feature in current high-end handsets. On the back would be 48-, 20- and 5-megapixel cameras, while the front has a 16-megapixel camera.

Giztop/Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

There might be a 'Pro' version

Supposed images of an upcoming OnePlus phone were leaked on April 11 on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. One photo showed the phone's edge, which resembles the edges seen on high-end Samsung phones, and another listed key hardware specs. It's unclear if the photos depict the upcoming OnePlus 7 or OnePlus' upcoming 5G phone, since the device name listed is "OnePlus 7 Pro." This could be a more higher-end "Pro" version of the OnePlus 7, or it could be what the company is going to call its 5G device.

If these photos are accurate (and we'd take them with a heavy grain of salt since OnePlus declined to comment on the matter), whatever phone it is, it could have no front-facing camera on the front of the display. It could also have thin bezels, a 6.7-inch screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

IT Station

It might have a pop-up selfie camera

A purported leaked image of the OnePlus 7 and a phone case was posted by SlashLeaks recently, showing a cutout hole on the top edge of the case. This would suggest that the upcoming phone may have a pop-up camera, similar to the Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

This is consistent with earlier renders posted online that show the phone with a pop-up selfie shooter and the aforementioned triple-rear camera. Oddly enough, however, the previous mock-ups show no notch for the front-facing camera (which makes sense given that the camera has moved inside the phone). But on the reported leaked image and phone case, the OnePlus 7 is seen with a teardrop notch for a camera.