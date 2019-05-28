OnePlus 7 Pro vs. iPhone XR, Galaxy S10E: We compare every spec

OnePlus launched its newest phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, Tuesday. With a 90Hz OLED display and a pop-up selfie camera, the new phone is a massive upgrade from last year's 6T. It starts out at $670, $80 less than Apple's iPhone XR and Samsung's Galaxy S10E. The OnePlus 7 Pro shows how much the Chinese phone maker can flex its chops and still offer a great value in terms of design and features. But is it worth it?
Out of the three phones, the OnePlus is the only one with a 90Hz OLED screen, which makes animations look smoother and text look sharper. It should be an incredible phone for mobile gaming. The Apple and Samsung phones have displays with a 60-Hz refresh rate, by comparison.
In terms of size, the OnePlus has a 6.67-inch screen, the largest of the three and with the highest resolution. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display and the Galaxy S10E has a 5.8-inch OLED screen.
The iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E offer wireless charging and have bodies that are rated for dust and water resistance. The iPhone has a IP67 rating while the Galaxy is rated at iP68. The OnePlus 7 Pro lacks both of those features.
The OnePlus 7 Pro has triple rear cameras one of which can capture 48-megapixel photos. The Galaxy S10 has a dual rear camera one with a 12-megapixel and the other a 16-megapixel sensor. The iPhone XR just has a single 12-megapixel rear camera.
All three phones are amazing in their own right, but check out the specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E below to see how they compare to each other.
OnePlus 7 Pro specs vs. iPhone XR, Galaxy S10E
|
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|iPhone XR
|Samsung Galaxy S10E
|Display size, resolution
|6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels
|6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080-pixels
|Pixel density
|516ppi
|326ppi
|438ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.4x2.99x0.35 in
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in
|5.6x2.8x0.27 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|162.6x75.9x8.8 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|142x70x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|7.27 oz; 206g
|6.8 oz; 194g
|5.3 oz.; 150g
|Mobile software
|Android 9.0 with OxygenOS
|iOS 12
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Camera
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|Single 12-megapixel
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|Front-facing camera
|16-megapixel
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|6GB, 8GB, 12GB
|Not disclosed
|6GB, 8GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|None
|Up to 512GB
|Battery
|4,000-mAh
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus
|3,100-mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen (optical)
|None (Face ID)
|Power button
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging
|Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
|Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$670 (128GB)
|$749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB)
|$750
