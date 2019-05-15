OnePlus 7 Pro vs. iPhone XR, Galaxy S10E: All specs compared

OnePlus launched its newest phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, Tuesday. With a 90Hz OLED display and a pop-up selfie camera, the new phone is a massive upgrade from last year's 6T. It starts out at $670, $80 less than Apple's iPhone XR and Samsung's Galaxy S10E. The OnePlus 7 Pro shows how much the Chinese phone maker can flex its chops and still offer a great value in terms of design and features. But is it worth it?

Out of the three phones, the OnePlus is the only one with a 90Hz OLED screen, which makes animations look smoother and text look sharper. It should be an incredible phone for mobile gaming. The Apple and Samsung phones have displays with a 60-Hz refresh rate, by comparison.

In terms of size, the OnePlus has a 6.67-inch screen, the largest of the three and with the highest resolution. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display and the Galaxy S10E has a 5.8-inch OLED screen.

The iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E offer wireless charging and have bodies that are rated for dust and water resistance. The iPhone has a IP67 rating while the Galaxy is rated at iP68. The OnePlus 7 Pro lacks both of those features.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has triple rear cameras one of which can capture 48-megapixel photos. The Galaxy S10 has a dual rear camera one with a 12-megapixel and the other a 16-megapixel sensor. The iPhone XR just has a single 12-megapixel rear camera.

All three phones are amazing in their own right, but check out the specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E below to see how they compare to each other.

OnePlus 7 Pro specs vs. iPhone XR, Galaxy S10E

OnePlus 7 Pro iPhone XR Samsung Galaxy S10E Display size, resolution 6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels 6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080-pixels Pixel density 516ppi 326ppi 438ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.4x2.99x0.35 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in 5.6x2.8x0.27 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 142x70x7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 7.27 oz; 206g 6.8 oz; 194g 5.3 oz.; 150g Mobile software Android 9.0 with OxygenOS iOS 12 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Camera 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Single 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB Not disclosed 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage Yes None Up to 512GB Battery 4,000-mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus 3,100-mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen (optical) None (Face ID) Power button Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes Special features 90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Price off-contract (USD) $670 (128GB) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $750