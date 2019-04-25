OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed with triple rear cameras

Angela Lang/CNET

On May 14, Chinese phone-maker OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 7 flagship series. But until then, the company isn't shy about dropping hints about what the phones will feature. In the company's latest tweet, OnePlus posted a GIF with an animated schematic of the phone featuring three rear cameras. It then used the hashtag "OnePlus 7 Pro," which is the name of the higher-end variant of the OnePlus 7.

Tickets for the New York location of OnePlus' launch event is also available today for users interested in attending. The phones will be the successors to the OnePlus 6T, with the OnePlus 7 Pro being one of the first phones available to support 5G connectivity as well. Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs, which can compete with iPhones and Galaxy S devices, at a wallet-friendly price.

The news that the OnePlus 7 has three rear cameras is not altogether surprising. The rumor has been floated as early as March, and that the setup would include a 48- 20- and 5-megapixel camera. Triple-rear cameras are also appearing on more phones, including the Galaxy S10, the Huawei P30 and the upcoming LG V50 ThinQ.

OnePlus did not immediately reply to a request for comment.