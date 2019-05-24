OnePlus 7 Pro camera upgrades are reportedly coming

The OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a couple of improvements to its camera system, according to a report.
HDR and Nightscape mode will both be improved in an update, TechRader said, citing a OnePlus staffer.
Other changes will also make "photos look substantially better," TechRadar quoted the source as saying.
The OnePlus 7 Pro, which CNET has reviewed as being the best Android phone value of 2019, already has a substantial camera system with 48-megapixel standard, 8MP telephoto, and 16MP ultra wide-angle cameras on its rear. The phone has 3x telephoto zoom and 10x digital zoom.
It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera embedded in the top, which pops out of the handset.
OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
