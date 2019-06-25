OnePlus 7 Pro Almond is shipping now in the US, Canada

OnePlus

The limited edition OnePlus 7 Pro in Almond started shipping in the US and Canada on Tuesday.

The cream-colored phone has a pop-up camera coated in 24-karat gold and costs $699. It also features triple-rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint reader, a 6.67-inch display that refreshes 90 times a second (most phones refresh 60 times) and fast-charging technology. It doesn't include wireless charging or a headphone jack.

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It became available for preorder June 11.