OnePlus 7 leak may reveal full specs, $569 price tag

The upcoming OnePlus 7 may've just been revealed in full. Serial leaker OnLeaks on Friday tweeted purported renders of the phone, along with a listing showing some specs and a $569 price. The renders and information appear to come from retail site Giztop.

The Giztop listing for the OnePlus 7, which lists the phone as "out of stock," says the device will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, rear triple cameras, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a 4000 mAh battery and Oxygen OS 9 base running on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone will also come with 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 256GB by adding a microSD card, according to the listing.

It's unclear if the listing is accurate, but it does line up with earlier rumors that the OnePlus 7 may have a pop-up selfie camera that works similarly to cameras on the Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro. The phone also isn't expected to support wireless charging, which some people may've hoped for.

