OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro: May 14 launch, rumors, price, specs and everything else

This year, OnePlus is doing something a little different. Not only is it anticipated to launch the successor to its OnePlus 6T soon (expected to be called OnePlus 7), but the company also confirmed that it will release another device called the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 7 and will be one of the first phones available to support 5G connectivity.

Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price. But its successful strategy of serving up similar features that iPhones and Galaxy S devices offer while keeping prices low is getting harder every year. Compared to other brands, OnePlus has one of the highest increases in cost from model to model.

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus to tease its 5G phone, new Hololens?

As such, it'll be interesting to see what its next marquee handsets have in store and how much they'll cost. OnePlus usually announces the first flagship of the year in spring, followed by an incrementally updated phone known as the "T version" in the fall. It's unclear if OnePlus will launch the regular OnePlus 7 on the same day as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While it would make complete sense to debut both phones at the same time, a OnePlus representative declined to comment on the matter. Because the company is holding four simultaneous events for the OnePlus 7 Pro's debut, one of which is in New York, we're also unsure if the OnePlus 7 Pro is the same 5G phone OnePlus said it would launch for the UK.

Until we know more on May 14 though, read on to see what has been confirmed and what other rumors have been speculated so far. We'll update this piece as more rumors arise.

Originally published March 8, 2019.

Update, April 11: Added news of apparent leaked images of OnePlus 7 Pro; April 19: Adds possible May 14 launch date and Pete Lau CEO tweet. April 23: Adds confirmed OnePlus 7 Pro's May 14 launch event. April 27: Adds confirmed triple rear cameras.

Confirmed: It won't have wireless charging

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed during an interview at MWC 2019 that the next OnePlus will not have wireless charging. Citing OnePlus' signature Dash Charging technology, Lau said wireless charging would not be as fast.

"OnePlus charging is one of the best," Lau said through an interpreter. "Wireless charging is far inferior."

That doesn't mean the company isn't working on it. One of the biggest challenges around the technology, however, is overheating. In the meantime, Lau said he doesn't have an exact date for when you can expect a OnePlus phone with wireless charging.

Angela Lang/CNET

Confirmed: OnePlus 7 Pro variant launches May 14

On Monday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the rumored OnePlus 7 Pro is indeed real and will have 5G connectivity. Earlier today, the company set a date for the phone's launch: May 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The company will hold launch events in New York, London, Bangalore, India and Beijing.

Again, it's unclear whether or not OnePlus will debut the OnePlus 7 on the same day as the OnePlus 7 Pro. But serial leaker and Twitter user OnLeaks reported that we'll be seeing both on May 14. In addition to posting two images of both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnLeaks also tweeted a few specs. The OnePlus 7 would have a 6.4-inch flat display and a dual rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro would have 5G connectivity and a 6.64-inch curved screen. It'll also have a pop-up front-camera and a triple rear camera set up with an ultra-wide lens (more on these specific rumors below).

Supposed images of an the OnePlus 7 Pro were leaked earlier on April 11 on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. One photo showed the phone's edge, which resembles the edges seen on high-end Samsung phones, and another listed key hardware specs.

If these photos are accurate (and we'd take them with a heavy grain of salt since OnePlus declined to comment), the phone wouldn't have a front-facing camera on the front of the display. It could also have thin bezels, a 6.7-inch screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

IT Station

Confirmed: Triple rear camera

On April 25, OnePlus tweeted a GIF with an animated schematic of a phone featuring three rear cameras. It then used the hashtag "OnePlus 7 Pro." The news that one or both the OnePlus 7 phones will have three rear cameras is not altogether surprising. The rumor has been floated as early as March and triple-rear cameras are also appearing on more phones, including the Galaxy S10, the Huawei P30 and the upcoming LG V50 ThinQ.



The OnePlus 7 Pro will be 'fast and smooth'



On April 17, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a tweet that all but implies either the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro are fast and smooth. Though Lau and the GIF he included in the tweet do not mention any phone by name, The Verge reported that Lau is referring specifically to the OnePlus 7 Pro in the tweet. Lau said that the company will "unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth," and goes on to emphasize the "smoothness" of the device.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.



The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

Possible $569 price tag



Onleaks also posted supposed key specs of the OnePlus 7 as well as a $569 price. Specs include a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. Specific specs for the triple-rear cameras were listed too, and it included a 48-, 20- and 5-megapixel cameras, while the front has a 16-megapixel camera.

Giztop/Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

It might have a pop-up selfie camera



A purported leaked image of the OnePlus 7 and a phone case was posted by SlashLeaks recently, showing a cutout hole on the top edge of the case. This would suggest that the upcoming phone may have a pop-up camera, similar to the Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

This is consistent with earlier renders posted online that show the phone with a pop-up selfie shooter and the aforementioned triple-rear camera. Oddly enough, however, the previous mock-ups show no notch for the front-facing camera (which makes sense given that the camera has moved inside the phone). But on the reported leaked image and phone case, the OnePlus 7 is seen with a teardrop notch for a camera.