OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro specs leak online again

OnePlus

As the May 14 release date of the OnePlus 7 Pro approaches, more leaks seem to confirm rumored details about the Chinese company's upcoming phones.

Possible specs for both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were posted to Slashleaks on Thursday.

Both variants will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48-megapixel rear camera and AMOLED screens, according to the leaked spec sheet. In the case of the 7 Pro, it'll apparently have a better screen, 10GB of RAM in comparison to the 6GB for the OnePlus 7, and a third ultra-wide camera on the back. The OnePlus 7, while smaller, will have a slightly bigger battery at 4,150 mAh, while the 7 Pro's battery is at 4,000 mAh, according to the leak. The specs are in line with previous rumors about OnePlus' upcoming phones.

Also on Thursday, German mobile site WinFuture tweeted what it says is the official front and back images of the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Offizielle Bilder zeigen das neue Flaggschiff-Smartphone schon vorab #OnePlus7Pro https://t.co/hbzVu7ZWy1 — WinFuture.de (@WinFuture) May 2, 2019

So far, the company has confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro will be released May 14, and it's likely we'll see the OnePlus 7 that day too. OnePlus has also said the Pro will have three rear cameras. One thing the phones won't have is wireless charging.

