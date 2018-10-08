OnePlus 6T will launch on Oct. 30

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

OnePlus' next flagship phone, the OnePlus 6T, has an official launch date: Oct. 30.

The Chinese phone maker teased the event on Twitter and its website on Monday -- and said it will be its biggest event ever.

OnePlus will livestream the announcement starting at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Oct. 30 on its site as well as its YouTube channel. Fans can also book tickets to attend the event, which is happening at Pier 36 in New York.

The 6T is the follow-up to the OnePlus 6 launched earlier this year, which got high marks from CNET for delivering the look, feel and performance of a high-end flagship phone at a significantly lower price. In an exclusive interview with CNET, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the 6T won't have a headphone jack, but will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

T-Mobile is expected to be the exclusive US carrier partner for the OnePlus 6T and it will be optimized for T-Mobile's new 600 megahertz spectrum band network, according to several people familiar with the launch plans. OnePlus will still sell its standard global version that's unlocked and able to run on either AT&T or T-Mobile, as well as most networks internationally.