The new OnePlus 6T is already making waves for delivering a premium phone experience for close to half the cost of many premium phones. It's not $1,000 or even $800 -- it's just $549 (£499, AU$774 converted) for the 128GB model.

Want to make it $249? For a limited time (starting Nov. 1), T-Mobile is offering a $300 credit when you trade in an eligible phone and lease a OnePlus 6T.

That credit is applied over the course of a 24-month Equipment Installment Plan, meaning you'll pay just $11.67 per month for the 6T (not including service, of course).

Typically such trade-in deals give you maximum credit only for high-end/current-gen phones; the value drops with older models. Here, T-Mobile is giving you $300 across the board, for any of these phones:

Although T-Mobile's product page doesn't specify the required condition for the trade-in, a company rep told me it must be "in good working condition -- no cracked screen, no liquid damage." But regular wear-and-tear is fine.

The OnePlus 6T goes on sale at 3 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 1, and will be available at T-Mobile stores and on T-Mobile.com. If you live in New York, you can purchase the phone from T-Mo's Times Square store starting Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

What do you think? The 6T is already a pretty sweet deal at $549, and if you have an older phone like the iPhone 6, Galaxy S6 or OnePlus 2, it's unlikely you'd get anywhere near $300 for it elsewhere.

