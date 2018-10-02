On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's exclusive interview with the CEO of OnePlus, and whether you're willing to trade away your headphone jack for an in-screen fingerprint reader.
- The limitations of Verizon's 5G Home service.
- Amazon lifting the minimum wage for its employees.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
OnePlus 6T drops headphone jack for in-display fingerprint sensor (The 3:59, Ep. 467)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: OnePlus 6T drops headphone jack for in-display fingerprint sensor (The 3:59, Ep. 467)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.