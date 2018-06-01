CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram giveaway! You could win* the OnePlus 6

CNET and OnePlus are teaming up to give away the maker's latest flagship phone. This online sweepstakes ends June 3, 2018, and it's valid in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The CNET giveaway team keeps the prizes coming. We've partnered with OnePlus to give away its latest flagship phone, the May 2018 winner of our Editors' Choice award. 

According to our review, "the OnePlus 6 is blazing fast, shoots photos, has a polished refined design, and costs much less than other flagship phones." It comes with a fast-charging battery, a double-lens camera with portrait mode and much more. Check out all the specs in our full review.

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum number of entries for this online sweepstakes is seven.

And we can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old and follow our Instagram account. Please take a look of the official rules*.

