James Martin/CNET

OnePlus recently announced it will release a limited-edition red OnePlus 6 that will be available starting July 10 with preorders kicking off July 2.

The obnoxiously shiny red phone (I mean that in the best way) will only be available to markets in North America and Europe for $579 and £519 with 128GB of memory. (It won't be available in Australia, but that converts to about AU$785.)

We got out hands on the new color variant, and can assure you that it's very bright. Its glossy finish also gives it a more luxurious, high-end look.

Now Playing: Watch this: Camera showdown: iPhone X vs OnePlus 6

Other OnePlus 6 colors include two black variants (glossy and matte) and a "silk white" version accented by a rose gold trim. In an interview with CNET, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said the OnePlus 6 was the company's "boldest design" yet.

Other than the fresh coat of paint however, the phone is still the same. It features a 6.28-inch OLED display, dual rear-cameras and a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Like the iPhone X, LG G7 and Essential Phone, the OnePlus 6 also features a black notch on the top of its screen.

