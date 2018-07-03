OnePlus recently announced it will release a limited-edition red OnePlus 6, available starting July 10 with preorders kicking off July 2.
The obnoxiously shiny red phone -- I mean that in the best way -- will only be available in North America and Europe for $579 and £519, with 128GB of storage.
We got our hands on the new red model, and can assure you that it's extremely bright. Its glossy finish also gives it a more luxurious, high-end look.
Other OnePlus 6 colors include two black variants (glossy and matte) and a "silk white" version accented by a rose gold trim. In an interview with CNET, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said the OnePlus 6 was the company's "boldest design" yet.
Other than the fresh coat of paint, however, the phone is still the same. It has a 6.28-inch OLED display, dual rear-cameras and a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Like the iPhone X, LG G7 and Essential Phone, the OnePlus 6 also features a black notch on the top of its screen.
For more information about the phone, read CNET's OnePlus 6 review and check out our OnePlus 6 vs. Pixel 2 phone comparison. You can see lots more photos in the gallery below.
Discuss: Oneplus 6 Red: Hands-on, price, release date, specs and pre-orders
