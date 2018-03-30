Chinese phone maker OnePlus is known for making premium phones with top-tier hardware and offering them at hundreds of dollars less than high-end competitors like Apple and Samsung.

As with past years, OnePlus is expected to launch a new flagship sometime in the summer, followed by another phone with incremental updates in the fall. This time around, we're anticipating the successor to the OnePlus 5 and 5T, which is assumed to be called the OnePlus 6.

Below are some of the most appealing rumors that have circulated so far. This is an ongoing roundup, so check back often as we update this piece when new information is unveiled.

Confirmed: OnePlus 6 will have a notch

After much speculation, OnePlus confirmed that that its next phone will have a narrow black notch running across the top of its screen, similar to the iPhone X and other Android phones like The Essential Phone, Huawei P20 and Asus ZenFone 5. Phone notches typically house the camera and other sensors that are located on the front of the phone.

Confirmed: It will have a bigger screen

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed that the phone will have the largest screen of any OnePlus phone before it, while its overall size will not increase. Apparent leaked specs measures the screen at 6.2 inches. The phone will also have a bottom bezel (or chin).

Confirmed: OnePlus will launch in Q2

In January, CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be available late in the second quarter. Last year, the OnePlus 5 launched in June, so we should expect the same timeline with its successor.

Confirmed: It won't look exactly like the Oppo R15

OnePlus and another phone maker, Oppo, are owned by the same company -- BBK Electronics. Perhaps because of this connection, many Oppo and OnePlus phones look similar. For example, last year's OnePlus 5 looked almost exactly like the Oppo R11, and the next OnePlus 5T was similar to the Oppo R11S.

So when Oppo announced the Oppo R15, it was safe to assume that the next OnePlus 6 would look the same. But Pei confirmed that the OnePlus 6 would look different. How different, we're not too sure, but at least they won't be identical twins.

The OnePlus 6 will probably be super fast

Users on the benchmarking site Geekbench spotted what's believed to be benchmark scores for the next OnePlus phone. The test revealed that the supposed OnePlus 6 has a Snapdragon 845 processor (the same chipset that's on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus) and that it beat out both Samsung phones on benchmark tests.

The device listed a model number "NS P7819," which is the same model number that matches unconfirmed leaked images of the OnePlus 6.

It may cost half was much as the iPhone X

In an anonymous post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the OnePlus 6's price is listed at $749. But before you do a spit take, the same list reported that the 256GB iPhone X cost $1,517. That's not quite right when it comes to US dollars or Canadian, Singaporean and Australian currency.

So while it's not quite obvious what currency these prices are listed at, what can be determined is that the OnePlus 6 is listed at around half the price of the iPhone X. That puts the phone at around the $575, £575 and AU$915 mark.

The OnePlus 6 will likely keep its two rear cams

The same Weibo post also listed the OnePlus 6 with 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras. This would be the same setup as the current OnePlus 5T.