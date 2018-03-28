If you love OnePlus, but hate a notch in your screen, tough luck.

The OnePlus 6 will be yet another phone to have a cut-out in the center of the display to house the front-facing camera. OnePlus shared its first official image of the OnePlus 6 with The Verge, and confirmed the notch design with CNET.

OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said that moving the display and notification bar further up the OnePlus 6 is what makes it possible to give the phone a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, according to The Verge.

Pei also said that the notch will be narrower than on the iPhone X because it won't include all the same sensors. To get a sense of this, check the picture OnePlus shared below:

Notches are one of the latest trends in phone design. Critics state that notches are ugly or get in the way of watching full screen videos and looking at pictures, but phone makers use them as a way to reduce the dead space on the phone's screen. Popularized by the iPhone X (it also appeared on the Essential Phone), phone makers from Huawei to Asus and Oppo replicated the design, and more phones, like the LG G7, are rumored to get them. Even Google is jumping on the bandwagon. The next version of the Android OS, called Android P, will support notches.

As a nod to notch-haters, Huawei's P20 and P20 Pro let you turn off the notch by blacking out the top corners. OnePlus declined to comment when we asked if the OnePlus 6 would have a similar option to erase the appearance of the notch in the phone's settings.

Now Playing: Watch this: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in

Confirmed OnePlus 6 specs

OnePlus also shared these specs with the Verge (and confirmed them to CNET):

A bottom bezel or "chin"



The largest screen of any OnePlus phone without increasing the overall footprint of the phone



It will differ from sister company Oppo's R15



Other rumors suggest that the OnePlus 6 could pack some serious processing speed. And since the current OnePlus 5T is gone for good in some markets, we're eager for the OnePlus 6 to launch.

Read next: Hate the iPhone X 'notch'? This phone lets you choose

Read also: Why some of the flashiest Android phones won't sell in the US