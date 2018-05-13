OnePlus 6 images reportedly leaked by Amazon Germany

Winfuture

We may be getting our first glimpse of the OnePlus 6 a few days before its official debut, thanks to Amazon.

German tech site Winfuture posted images of the front and back of the Chinese phonemaker's new flagship handset, saying they were originally posted by Amazon's German marketplace. The handset will be available in "Mirror Black" and "Midnight Black," according to a translation of Winfuture's report.

The images didn't appear to still be on Amazon's site at the time of this writing. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged leak comes three days before OnePlus is expected to launch its next marquee phone in London. Wednesday's the unveiling will also be a fan event, with admission tickets to the event selling out in just a few hours. Attendees will also get a bag of free gifts, access to an after party and more.

Founded in 2013, OnePlus is known for its high-end handsets that are priced more affordably than top-tier alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. With no US carrier distribution for now, the company is mostly well known in the US among Android enthusiasts.

The successor to November's OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 is expected to have a slightly larger screen compared to past iterations and have an iPhone X-like notch running across the top of screen, which users can toggle on and off. It's also expected to run the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm -- the same processor found in the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

