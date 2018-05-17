OnePlus

If you're into Android phones, the newly announced OnePlus 6 is exciting. If you're one of the approximately 7.6 billion people who've seen Avengers: Infinity War, here's something extra to get excited about.

OnePlus unveiled the Avengers edition of its OnePlus 6 at the phone's launch in Beijing, China. It's the same as the regular model, but with a Kevlar-patterned back sporting golden OnePlus and Avengers logos. Stock pictures of the phone's boxing also shows an Iron Man case, though it's unknown if that's included.

The special edition is only available with the line's highest specs (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) and has only been announced for China, although the first rumblings of it actually came out of OnePlus India. It sells for 4,199 yuan, which converts to around $660, AU$880, £490. That's roughly $30, AU$40 £25 more expensive than the non-superhero 8GB RAM/256GB storage model.

OnePlus has been contacted for more details.

It follows the company last year releasing a Star Wars variant of its 5T phone. BBK Electronics, the company that owns OnePlus, has dealt with Disney for years, with Vivo, another BBK Brand, appearing in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The OnePlus 6 lands in the US on May 22, starting at $529 with 6GB or RAM (still a lot for a phone) and 64GB of storage. That model will sell for £469, with the US pricing converting to roughly AU$700 for prospective buyers Down Under.

Chief reasons for enthusiasm are a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.28-inch screen and access to the beta of Google's latest operating system, Android P. Read more about the phone here.