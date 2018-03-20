Oppo

OnePlus fans may have a sneak peek at what the OnePlus 6 will look like. Chinese phone maker Oppo has just announced the Oppo R15, and if the past is any indication, the OnePlus 6 may look identical.

Enlarge Image Oppo

Oppo and OnePlus are both partially owned by the same company, BBK Electronics, and as a result their recent designs have looked like mirror images. Last year's OnePlus 5 was a copy of the Oppo R11, while the OnePlus 5T resembled the Oppo R11S. So we're guessing that the OnePlus 6 could look just like Oppo's R15.

Perhaps the first thing we notice about the Oppo R15 is that it includes an iPhone X style top notch. The "notch" describes the shape of the all-screen display where it avoids the phone's front-facing camera and sensors. It appears like a chunk is missing from an otherwise full-screen that takes up the whole phone face. The notch design was controversial when it came out on Apple's iPhone X because customers worried that their apps wouldn't format correctly, or that they'd lose a portion of their screen real estate.

The iPhone X may have popularized the notch, but more and more Android phones have it already or are rumored to get it. In fact, Google's latest OS, Android P, is built to support phones with notches. So it shouldn't be too surprising if the OnePlus 6 winds up with one, too.

The Oppo R15 includes features like a 6.28-inch OLED screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, rear-fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras. If OnePlus copies the R15's design, we may see similar physical features on the OnePlus 6. Internal specs, on the other hand, may be subject to change.

Although the Oppo R15 has been revealed to go on sale in April 1 in China, there's still no official word on then the OnePlus 6 will release. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 -- OnePlus skipped the number 4 -- were both announced in June, so the OnePlus 6 may arrive around the same time. If it does, look out for an iPhone-styled notch.

Neither Oppo nor OnePlus immediately responded to a request for comment.