If you've been waiting to buy the OnePlus 5T, you've just missed your window.

The OnePlus 5T is currently sold out in its North American markets (which includes the US and Canada), and the phone isn't coming back. Engadget noted that the OnePlus 5T is out of stock, and OnePlus confirmed to CNET that there are no plans to restock the device in the US.

Here's what OnePlus told CNET in a statement:

"Even after adjusting our forecasting to recent growth in North America, the OnePlus 5T is completely sold out in the region, far in advance of our expectations."

Canadians may have a second chance to buy the handset. The OnePlus website north of the border reads "Restocking, please check back tomorrow".

So what's going on? Why are OnePlus phones such a hot ticket?

OnePlus has made a name for itself as a cult brand by selling high-performing Android phones for a cut-rate price, and uses word of mouth and social media campaigns to drum up sales.

Unlike much bigger brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei, OnePlus makes fewer phones, preferring to drive up demand by limiting supply. The tactic has increased its fan base in key markets outside its native China, including the UK, US and India.

The Chinese company also tightly controls its distribution. OnePlus phones typically only sell through the OnePlus site, and you can only buy the current handset -- until it, too, runs out.

If you want to buy a OnePlus phone in the US, you'll have to wait until the next phone, presumably the OnePlus 6, comes out. (Or take your chances buying through eBay or Craigslist.) Some recent rumors about the OnePlus 6 hint at everything from its price and specs to the way it will look.

In the past, OnePlus has released its new phones in June and November, but OnePlus has yet to announce a launch date for the OnePlus 6 -- we're watching this one like a hawk.

Article updated at 12:19pm PT: Added OnePlus statement.