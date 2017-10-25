This OnePlus 5T listing doesn't add up

Now Playing: Watch this: OnePlus 5 is the best, cheapest premium phone

We've heard rumors about OnePlus working on working on a follow up to the OnePlus 5, called the OnePlus 5T. But while rumors are just rumors, that hasn't stopped one retailer from going all in.

Online retailer Oppomart has already listed the OnePlus 5T for preorder. And then goes in-depth about the phone's specs.

This should be setting off some major alarm bells. The phone has not been announced and we have no way of confirming if it's even a real thing yet -- OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment -- so to describe the rumored phone in such detail is a bit fishy.

Enlarge Image Screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Still, if Oppomart knows something we don't, here are some projected OnePlus 5T specs and deets:

Late November ship date

64GB version will cost $549 (about £415/AU$714) and the 128GB model will cost $649 (about £490/AU$844)

6-inch QHD screen with a 18:9 aspect ratio

20-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual rear cameras

6GB of RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

3,450mAh battery

But before you click "Add to Cart" on this sketchy listing, you should probably take these specs with a big grain of salt. The OnePlus 5T listing showed seven "reviews" at the time this was written, which is, frankly, impossible.

Rumors of the 5T have been floating around in the past few weeks, especially after people noticed that the OnePlus 5 is unavailable in most countries on the OnePlus website. Since OnePlus released the 3T as an upgrade to the 3 last November, speculators thought the 5 may get the same treatment. Still, it's best to wait until we hear something official.

Oppomart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.