OnePlus took to its Facebook Tuesday to announce that "5omething new" is coming soon. The image accompanying the announcement shows a white outline of its current marquee phone, the OnePlus 5, which hints that the phone may come in a new color.

Currently, the OnePlus 5 comes in two typical colors, slate grey and midnight black. But given the Facebook post, this may change soon. OnePlus already hinted at different color variants about a month before the OnePlus 5's June launch. In May, it tweeted out an array of potential phone colors, including red, gold and a weird "unicorn" gradient. Though we're keen on a very colorful OnePlus 5, keep in mind that when OnePlus launched its previous OnePlus 3T in 2016, it went with the gold edition after its release.

Nothing is confirmed yet and OnePlus declined to comment on this story. But the company replied to the comments on its Facebook post by saying more info will come soon, so keep your eyes peeled for the next announcement.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

The Chinese phone maker made a name for itself by creating affordable "flagship killer" Android phones. The OnePlus 5 is the company's most advanced, top-tier phone yet. The 5 starts at $479, £449 and AU$750 converted, making it the company's most expensive phone, but that's still hundreds of dollars cheaper than other high-end Android devices, like the Galaxy S8. (For more on how the phone stacks up against the competition, check out our comparison against the iPhone 7 Plus and other Android flagships).