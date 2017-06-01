We know that the OnePlus 5 phone has already been confirmed for a summertime release. Now, we have a clue as to when we get our first glimpse.

An image alleged to be a leaked event poster implies that OnePlus will hold a launch event on June 15. The image shows the words the "Hello 5", a probable reference to the OnePlus 5 model. The DxO logo likely refers to OnePlus' announcement that it's partnered up with the photography brand for the OnePlus 5's camera.

OnePlus, a relative newcomer compared to more entrenched brans like Apple and Samsung, has carved out a name for itself as a maker of cheap-but-good Android phones that deliver nearly-premium features in a device that costs about half of a premium phone.

This alleged poster isn't the first whisper of a June 15 release date. Yesterday, a different poster was spotted on Weibo with the OnePlus logo and the same date. And the day before that an alleged internal email surfaced, also hinting a June 15 release. We can't confirm that these leaks are authentic because they don't come from the company itself, but the consistency between them is worth mentioning.

Since the OnePlus 5 — follow-up to the midrange powerhouse OnePlus 3T — was officially confirmed, we learned for certain that fans can vote for it the company to make a Unicorn color, and that the phone will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip, the same processor as the Galaxy S8.

Other rumors point towards the OnePlus 5 getting dual-cameras, and we've seen several fan-made renders.

OnePlus declined to comment.

[Via Android Headlines]