We loved the OnePlus 5 enough to give it a coveted Editors' Choice award earlier this year, and now the phone's been given a fresh new look in the form of a "soft gold" colour.

The gold hue joins the existing "slate gray" and "midnight black" options, but provides a less macho look if you want something a touch more elegant for your evenings out.

Beyond the colour, there's no difference between the gold and standard grey model, with key specs including a 5.5-inch display, octa-core processor and nifty dual-camera setup.

The gold phone is available to order from today and will cost $479 in the US or £449 in the UK. Australian availability isn't yet known, but the price converts to about AU$739.

While OnePlus says that the phone is "limited edition" the company hasn't said how many models are available or for how long.