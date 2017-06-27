2:45 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The wait is finally over.

After announcing the phone last week, OnePlus is now openly selling its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5, online. No waiting in line in front of a pop-up shop, no invite-only promotions (though the company did away with that methodology years ago).

The phone will be available in North America (United States and Canada), Asia (China, Hong Kong and India) and several countries in Europe. It starts at $479, £449 and €499. (The phone won't be sold directly to Australian customers, but that converts to about AU$750). The OnePlus 5 also supports GSM networks. In the US, that means it will work with AT&T and T-Mobile. It will not be compatible on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint .

OnePlus 5 pricing

USD GBP AUD (converted) EUR Gray (64GB/6GB RAM) $479 £449 AU$750 €499 Black (128GB/8GB RAM) $539 £499 AU$830 €559

With its combination of premium hardware, great rear dual-cameras and an affordable price, the OnePlus 5 is one of our favorite phones of the season and earned CNET's Editors' Choice. For more information on the device, check out CNET's OnePlus 5 review here.