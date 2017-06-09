OnePlus just released yet another teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 5, this time in the form of a quick trailer posted to the company's Twitter account.

The video, while only ten seconds long, gives us a peak at the phone from a few new angles. Most importantly it asks us to "focus on what matters" while showing us what appears to be a single camera turn into two cameras in a somewhat zygotic fashion. Next we get a dimly lit picture of the back of the phone, complete with dual cameras, and details about the OnePlus 5 launch event, which takes place June 20.

This isn't the first official confirmation of the OnePlus 5 getting dual cameras. Yesterday the company posted an official render of the "flagship killer" phone, making it quite clear what the back of the phone will look like, thus confirming previous dual camera rumors.

Apparently OnePlus is committed to making the camera on its upcoming phone a selling point, because it's also announced a partnership with photography experts DxO.

And this is hardly the first time OnePlus has leaked info about an upcoming phone ahead of its launch. We've heard everything from the type of processor the phone will get to its different color options.

The teasers are an attempt to build hype around the OnePlus 5, an Android handset that the mobile upstart hopes will help it create a name for itself in the incredibly crowded smartphone market dominated by Apple and Samsung.

CNET will be covering the June 20th announcement, so keep following us for OnePlus 5 news.

