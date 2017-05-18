2:11 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

OnePlus announced today that it's partnering with photography experts DxO to enhance the camera on its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 5.

Josh Miller/CNET

Though DxO makes photography software and mobile camera accessories (like the DxO One), it's more well known for its reference guide, DxOMark, which reviews and ranks cameras, lenses and smartphone cameras. By working with DxO, OnePlus told CNET, it is confident that the OnePlus 5 will be capable of taking crystal clear photos. Exactly how the two will do this, however, was not revealed.

DxOMark's rankings are often cited by manufacturers as bragging rights whenever their device rank highly. Currently, the highest smartphone camera is the HTC U11 (with a score of 90). It only recently usurped the Google Pixel, which topped the list since its debut last October. It is then followed by the HTC 10 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Merely teaming up with DxO does not guarantee that the OnePlus 5 will have a great camera, but it does signal a conscious effort on OnePlus' part to prioritize its camera experience. The company already makes excellent phones, like the OnePlus 3T, at a midrange price and boosting its camera performance would only work in its favor.

The announcement from the company also confirms that the marquee handset will be indeed go by the name OnePlus 5. Other rumors include that it will feature dual cameras, which may help the phone take better photos should the rumor become true. Though exact pricing and dates have yet to be announced, it is expected to come out some time this summer.