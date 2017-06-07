Amazon India touts OnePlus 5 'exclusive'

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon India is implying that the upcoming OnePlus 5 phone is an Amazon exclusive.

But don't worry if you live outside the subcontinent: that retail exclusivity is almost certainly relevant only to India. OnePlus had previously indicated that the phone will sold at pop-up events in the US and Europe, soon after its unveiling on June 20.

The teaser page on Amazon.in also reaffirmed that the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor -- a fact that was confirmed by the company weeks ago, but is an important element in OnePlus' high-power, low-price sales pitch.

The value offshoot brand of China's Oppo and Vivo, OnePlus is known for selling high-quality Android phones like the OnePlus 3T for around half the price of premium models like the Samsung Galaxy S8 (which also runs on the Snapdragon 835). It's managed to carve out a loyal following through flash sales and online exclusives, but it thus far lacks the global marketshare of many of its Android rivals.

The Amazon India page was first surfaced by frequent leaker Evan Glass in a tweet earlier today.

Amazon did not reply to CNET's request for comment.