One year after Kobe Bryant's death, NBA, ESPN, Magic Johnson and more pay tribute

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

One year after the shocking helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, people are taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the basketball great. Everyone from retired NBA legend Magic Johnson to former top tennis player Billie Jean King to rapper Ice Cube reflected on the loss of the former Los Angeles Laker, and the impact Bryant had on both those he knew and those he didn't.

The helicopter crash last year in Calabasas, California, sent shockwaves around the world, as people tried to grapple with the loss of an icon and his young daughter. Bryant, who was 41, is widely regarded as one of basketball's all-time greatest players. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and earning All-Star honors 18 times. He was the league's most valuable player in 2008 and won two gold medals with the USA Men's Basketball team, in 2008 and 2012.

Here are some top tweets paying tribute to Bryant.

Magic Johnson tweeted: "Kobe will always be my @Lakers brother for life."

Kobe will always be my @Lakers brother for life. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/7WC9x6h4Dl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

The NBA retweeted an image posted by the Los Angeles Lakers showing Bryant and daughter Gianna sitting side-by-side as he kisses the top of her head. The tweet reads, "Family is Forever."

"The last year showed us life can be unpredictable & fragile," wrote Billie Jean King. "It's been 1 year since the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gianna & those on board with them. Kobe was a champion of basketball, but also of women's sports. He was the ultimate #GirlDad. Thinking of his loved ones today."

The last year showed us life can be unpredictable & fragile.



It’s been 1 year since the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gianna & those on board with them.



Kobe was a champion of basketball, but also of women’s sports. He was the ultimate #GirlDad.



Thinking of his loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/e5Vq7ZDqE1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2021

"We all miss you Kobe," Ice Cube tweeted, alongside an older photo of the two together.

We all miss you Kobe pic.twitter.com/JId1kict8K — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 26, 2021

ESPN shared a narrated video montage of Bryant, writing: "One name. One icon. One legacy. Kobe."

The NFL also paid tribute, tweeting, "Remembering Kobe & Gianna Bryant and all those who tragically lost their lives one year ago today."

Remembering Kobe & Gianna Bryant and all those who tragically lost their lives one year ago today. pic.twitter.com/jH8PyVUvPH — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2021

Sport Center tweeted a clip of Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets wearing a Kobe jersey before a game.

Kyrie showed up to tonight's Nets game in a Kobe jersey 🐍🖤



(via @BrooklynNets)pic.twitter.com/2LyKp0ajl0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021

Rapper Common tweeted: "Today, we mourn the loss of Kobe and Gigi Bryant and all the lives lost on this day last year in a tragic helicopter accident. We send love and light to their families. They may be gone but they will never be forgotten."

Today, we mourn the loss of Kobe and Gigi Bryant and all the lives lost on this day last year in a tragic helicopter accident. We send love and light to their families. They may be gone but they will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/3uyqeHzBwq — COMMON (@common) January 26, 2021

Journalist Jemele Hill shared a clip from her last interview with Bryant, writing, "based off our conversation about @Kaepernick7, I believe he would have been a powerful voice in 2020. Hard not to think about Kobe's death in relationship to the many things that unraveled after."

I think about my last interview w/ @kobebryant a lot because based off our conversation about @Kaepernick7, I believe he would have been a powerful voice in 2020. Hard not to think about Kobe’s death in relationship to the many things that unraveled after. #Kobe pic.twitter.com/Yi7T9tWQDT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2021

Another journalist, Marc J. Spears, shared: "I used to communicate with Kobe Bryant via email. Never forgot the short note he sent me back when I first got the job at @TheUndefeated. Even with the amazing [job] he was doing on and off the court, he found time to offer respect and satisfaction in your success, too. You are missed."