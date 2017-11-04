CNET también está disponible en español.

Rumored 'Lord of the Rings' series may be the show to rule them all

J.R.R. Tolkien's novels could turn into your next favorite fantasy hit, but don't book a ticket to Middle-earth just yet.

Could "Lord of the Rings" be on its way to the small screen?

 New Line Cinema

Don't plan a premiere party in the Shire yet, but multiple media outlets are reporting that a "Lord of the Rings" series could be coming to Amazon, Netflix or HBO.

According to a late-Friday report from Variety, author J.R.R. Tolkien's estate and Warner Bros Television are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a series based on the books. But according to Deadline, Amazon isn't the only place the show could land: That publication reports that HBO (home of "Game of Thrones") and Netflix have also been approached about the project.

Warner Bros declined CNET's request for comment.

The Tolkien fantasy trilogy was famously made into three successful movies released in 2001, 2002 and 2003, all directed by Peter Jackson. But with fantasy hit "Game of Thrones" scoring such an enormous hit for HBO, it's clear that complex fantasy novels can be translated into multi-episode, must-watch small-screen shows.

