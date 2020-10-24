Ditch all your remotes for an app: Logitech Harmony Hub is 30% off

Logitech

If you still have to fiddle with a bunch of different remotes -- receiver, TV, streamer, Blu-ray and who-knows-what-else -- it's time you consolidated them all into a single universal remote. I've been chasing after the One Perfect Universal Remote for decades, going all the way back to the now long-defunct Philips Pronto, which was my favorite $500 home theater gadget for years. These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better universal remote than a Logitech Harmony, and right now the , down from its usual price of $100.

The Harmony Hub is cool because its approach to creating a perfect universal remote is to dispense with the remote entirely. A small hub lets your smartphone -- both iPhone and Android are supported -- do the work of up to eight different remotes and countless smart home and IoT apps, which should be enough for even the most ambitious home theater or media room.

Not only can you control all your devices from an app on your phone, but it's also compatible with Alexa for voice control. You can create custom "activities," which are essentially macros that perform multiple commands at once, like turning on the TV, adjusting smart lights and playing music through Sonos speakers.

Curious if your gear is compatible with the Hub? Logitech maintains a compatibility list you can browse before you buy. If you want it, though, I wouldn't procrastinate, since I don't know how long this deal will last.

