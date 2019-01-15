Sarah Tew/CNET

It's beginning to feel a lot like... Black Friday? It is if you're shopping for a new TV, at least, because one of the best deals on one of the best models has returned.

For a limited time, Best Buy is once again offering the TCL 6 Series 65-inch Roku 4K TV for $799.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $970.

Hang on, aren't there 65-inch TVs available for less? Yes, but it's worth spending a little more on this one, because it offers virtually unparalleled bang for the buck -- and in fact it's a CNET Editors' Choice pick.

Obviously it's noteworthy for offering built-in Roku, which is my personal-favorite smart TV UI, but the 6 Series really wowed my fellow editors with its deep blacks, accurate color and excellent overall image quality.

In other words, it's not only affordable, it's also good -- really, really good. (Oh, and really, really big. A 65-inch TV is just a wonderful thing.) Read CNET's TCL 65R617 review to learn more.

And while you're at it, check out this roundup of the best TV deals for the Super Bowl. (Spoiler alert: The TCL made the list.)

Read more: Watch Super Bowl LIII live online

Read more: These are our picks for the best Super Bowl LIII TVs

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!