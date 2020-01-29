Bose

The Bose are back. Wait... the Bose is back? Oh, grammar, you troublemaker. Let's just go with this: The Bose deal is back, and it's a doozy. For a limited time, and while supplies last, World Wide Stereo has the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones in Rose Gold for $224.95 shipped when you apply promo code WWSALE at checkout. That's the lowest price I've seen for this color and one of the best prices on this model, period. It lists for $349.95.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's QuietComfort 35 II review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. (Er... he loved it? Dangit.) Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

Of course, don't forget the newer Bose 700, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35. That model will run you a hefty $400, though, so unless you're a serious audiophile with oodles of cash to burn, I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the QC35 -- and definitely happier with the price.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability.

