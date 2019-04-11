One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers is on sale for $80 at Best Buy

We've seen this top-ranked Bluetooth speaker sell at this price before -- but that doesn't make this deal any less of a beauty. Ultimate Ears' Boom 2 delivers excellent sound quality in a compact, rugged and totally waterproof package.

Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the Phantom Black model, bringing the price down to $80. (Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the product featured on this page.)

This speaker isn't new -- in fact, it came out in 2015, priced at $200. Since then, UE has delivered the third-generation model, the UE Boom 3 ($150), which takes a few design departures but offers roughly equivalent sound quality. The previous model, which is the one on sale today, has been sitting pretty on CNET's list of top Bluetooth speakers since its debut.

And if $80 seems a bit too steep, you can get the stepdown UE Wonderboom at Amazon for just $54.

Now playing: Watch this: UE Boom 2: Top Bluetooth speaker gets improved sound,...

Originally published March 19.

Update, April 11: Republished to highlight the return of this deal.