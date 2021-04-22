One of our favorite AirPods Pro alternatives, the Enacfire A9, is just $28 right now (save $22)

David Carnoy/CNET

Looking to fill your ears with audio goodness without spending $200 or more on the AirPods Pro? I got you. The latest (maybe greatest?) example is the Enacfire A9, a decent set of ANC earbuds that normally sells for $50.

Right now, however, you can score the with the on-page $10-off coupon and promo code QOA9ZNMN. That's from Amazon seller FLY-A; if you see a different seller listed, it's possible FLY-A is sold out or has discontinued the sale.

The A9 ticks a lot of important boxes: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging and an IPX7 waterproof rating.

No ear detection and no wireless charging, though. Getting those in this price range is pretty challenging.

I haven't tested these myself, but here's what David Carnoy had to say about them: "The Enacfire A9 looks and feels like a budget set of earbuds. But they should fit most ears comfortably and perform like a model that costs more, with decent sound (it's a little on the warm side, with a bass-forward profile) and decent headset performance for making calls. The noise canceling isn't up to the level of the AirPods Pro, but it does offer some muffling capabilities."

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds in 2021: Top AirPods alternatives for $100 or less

Meanwhile, nearly 400 Amazon buyers gave the A9 a 4.6-star average rating, which is pretty solid.

Your thoughts?

