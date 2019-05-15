CNET también está disponible en español.

Headphones

One of our favorite AirPod alternatives is on sale for $68 (Update: Expired)

The noise-isolating Soundcore Liberty Air was already a great buy at $80. Now it's even less.

Already a great AirPod alternative at $80, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air is on sale for $68.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

If you like the idea of Apple's AirPods -- true-wireless earbuds that auto-connect when you take them out of their case -- but not the $159 price tag, listen up.

Today only, or until the deal is fully claimed, Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true-wireless earphones for $67.98. That's tied with the lowest price yet since these debuted just a few months ago.

Although they mimic the AirPods' "pipe" design, the Liberty Air employ noise-isolating earbuds, meaning their silicone tips create a seal inside your ear canals. That not only reduces outside noise, but also provides better bass than AirPods.

So concluded David Carnoy in his Soundcore Liberty Air review, which found the earbuds to be an "excellent alternative" overall. He also praised the five hours of playtime and the case that can fully recharge the 'buds three times.

At this writing, Amazon's deal is already 8 percent claimed, so if you want to score an even better price than usual on one of CNET's favorite AirPod alternatives, act fast.

