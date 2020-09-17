One lucky winner of this reality TV show will win a trip to the ISS

NASA/Roscosmos

One reality TV show aims to give its winning contestant an out-of-this-world prize (sorry, I had to). Production company Space Hero has reportedly said it plans to send the champion of a new show to the International Space Station for 10 days. The mission is slated for 2023.

The reality show, also called Space Hero, will be produced by Propagate, according to a Thursday story by Deadline. Startup Axiom Space is reportedly in charge of training the aspiring astronauts and managing the mission.

The contestants will go through rigorous training and be tested for their physical, mental and emotional strength, according to Deadline. The competition is rumored to culminate in a live episode that's broadcast around the world so viewers can vote for who they want to win. The show will then document the winner's journey during takeoff and at the ISS, concluding with their return home.

It's not clear how much it costs to send someone privately to the ISS, but it's likely to be more than $50 million per person, CNBC speculates. Additionally, the publication notes, spending 10 days at the ISS would bring an additional $350,000 charge from NASA, as the space agency would get $35,000 a night per person to compensate for services needed while aboard the ISS, according to NASA's cost structure revealed last year.

Space Hero and Axiom Space didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.