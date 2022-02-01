Stay battle-ready with up to 59% off Nerf Blasters today only at Amazon

Nerf

Everyone loves a good Nerf fight. Whether it's in the hallways of your office, the living room of your home or outside with your kids, it's always a good time. And the best thing about Nerf blasters is the variety of sizes and shapes, so everyone can participate. If you don't already have the perfect Nerf arsenal at home or in the office, today's sale is for you. Amazon is offering up to 59% off dozens of Nerf blasters and ammo packs today only through 2:59 a.m. ET.

This sale has everything you need to gear up for foam-covered battle. If you're after quantity for multiperson firefights, you can pick up a few of these , a discount of 36%. Or if you're looking to secure victory through superior firepower, you can grab this , $32 off the usual price. And since you won't want to stop the action to recover your ammo, for just .