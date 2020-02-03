One charger to rule them all: This versatile iClever USB-C PD charger is just $25

iClever

Forget about carrying a bag full of USB chargers and AC adapters -- it's the 21st Century, and if you have a collection of relatively recent gadgets, you can probably keep them all topped off with a single charger. Many modern laptops -- like MacBooks, the HP Spectre, Dell XPS and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 -- can be charged through their USB-C ports. You see where this is going -- if you have a phone with a USB-C port, you can power up everything with a single USB-C PD ("Power Delivery") charger. If you're ready to consolidate, the iClever USB-C Charger is $25.19 when you apply both the coupon on the product page and the promo code 30PDXNAN at checkout. Combined, that gives you a total of 30% off the usual price of $36.

The iClever charger packs 61 watts in a very compact footprint thanks to the use of Gallium Nitride under the hood, which lets companies like iClever engineer much smaller power systems safely and at lower temperatures. The 61 watts of power means the charger is just as efficient as the one that comes in the box with your laptop, so it'll charge in about the same about of time. It also supports fast charging for most phones and tablets that support that feature.

One caveat I feel the need to point out: The iClever USB-C Charger lacks a second charging port. Some chargers, like the RAVPower 61W Dual-Port Charger, come with both a USB-C and USB-A port, which lets you connect two devices at a time. You'll have to decide if this deal is worth it, or you'd rather spend a few dollars more on a charger with multiple ports. You can see other PD charger recommendations in our roundup of the best USB-C PD chargers of 2020.

