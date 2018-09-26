Anker

What would you rather have in your travel bag: One cable or three cables? Thought so.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 3-foot cable for $11.24 with promo code ANKER846. Note that the listing currently shows an in-stock date of Oct. 2.

The Powerline II is a Micro-USB cable with a pair of in-line dongles: one each for Lightning and USB-C. When you need one of the latter, just pop it on the Micro-USB plug and you're good to go.

The cord supports 2.4A charging for Micro-USB and Lightning and 3A for USB-C (provided you've plugged it into a charging port that can produce that much amperage, of course). The Lightning connector is MFi-certified.

Here's the best part: Anker backs this with a lifetime warranty. To me that says this is a very well-made cable, one that's designed to go the distance. But if it doesn't, you'll get a replacement.

Here's the worst part: You can't use the cable to charge more than one device at a time. That's not really a surprise, but it's sort of a letdown all the same.

Still, one cable to rule them all, and for just $11? With a lifetime warranty? Yes, please.

Ace Teah

Bonus deal: Ode to a Pen.

Not content to be mightier than the sword / This pen yields two more conquering lords.

The first, Lord Tip, to draw upon thy screen / The second, Lord Stand, that Netflix be more easily seen.

And what comfort lay in this sturdy writing barrel / What colors splay across its diverse apparel.

Six pens, six colors, three functions each / But this, the last time to your fingers may reach.

For the product, a favorite, is no more / With this final batch sold, it fades into lore.

So apply this coupon code 8C27KDSD / And for just $7 receive these marvelous pens of three.

